Fog and Clouds Before a Return to High Temperatures.

Good morning. A low pressure system off of the Pacific Coast is streaming some extra moisture into our area. This should bring additional fog in the mid morning and high clouds through the early evening.
Meanwhile, high pressure over the Northwest continues to build. The additional cloud coverage should keep temperatures lower than yesterday for the Valley and the Coast, but our general warming trend will continue. Expect temperatures to around the high 70's for the Valley, low 80's for the Basin, and mid 50's for the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield