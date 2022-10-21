Friday Night Blitz: Week 8

Scores:
6A
Sheldon 56, Grants Pass 6
South Medford 37, Roseburg 0
5A
West Albany 21, Silverton 20
Lebanon 35, Crescent Valley 7
McKay 42, Corvallis 25
Churchill 13, Crater 7
Eagle Point 48, South Eugene 3
North Eugene 22, Springfield 16
Thurston 54, Willamette 0
4A
North Bend 33, Ashland 27
Junction City 50, Cottage Grove 13
Marist Catholic 27, Cascade 22
Marshfield 28, Hidden Valley 0
Philomath 35, Klamath Union 6
3A
Coquille 42, Douglas 6
Elmira 50, Harrisburg 13
Creswell 14, Pleasant Hill 7
Santiam Christian 36, Scio 0
Siuslaw 20, Sisters 7
South Umpqua 47, Sutherlin 6
2A
Lowell 42, Toledo 18
1A
Perrydale 42, Mohawk 12
Myrtle Point 68, Alsea 12
Days Creek 36, Glendale 24