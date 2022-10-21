 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY UNTIL 6 PM
PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT
Monday. All other counties west of the Cascades have been canceled.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for eastern Lane
County. The Cedar Creek wildfire burning in the region combined with
forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy
levels at times through Monday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 9 to 14 ft at 11 seconds.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* THUNDERSTORMS...A chance of thunderstorms tonight through
Saturday. Brief heavy rain, small hail and isolated gusts to 35
kt possible near any storm.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Friday Night Blitz: Week 8

  • 0

Scores:

6A

Sheldon 56, Grants Pass 6

South Medford 37, Roseburg 0

5A

West Albany 21, Silverton 20

Lebanon 35, Crescent Valley 7

McKay 42, Corvallis 25

Churchill 13, Crater 7

Eagle Point 48, South Eugene 3

North Eugene 22, Springfield 16

Thurston 54, Willamette 0

4A

North Bend 33, Ashland 27

Junction City 50, Cottage Grove 13

Marist Catholic 27, Cascade 22

Marshfield 28, Hidden Valley 0

Philomath 35, Klamath Union 6

3A

Coquille 42, Douglas 6

Elmira 50, Harrisburg 13

Creswell 14, Pleasant Hill 7

Santiam Christian 36, Scio 0

Siuslaw 20, Sisters 7

South Umpqua 47, Sutherlin 6

2A

Lowell 42, Toledo 18

1A

Perrydale 42, Mohawk 12

Myrtle Point 68, Alsea 12

Days Creek 36, Glendale 24

