Heavy Fog, Smoke, and The Final Warmup

Good morning. Today begins with an extremely prominent inversion layer over our area. This is satisfied when the ground is cooler than the sky, a phenomenon that commonly takes place on clear nights. This morning, our inversion layer has trapped a significant amount of smoke from yesterday close to our surface. In combination with high humidity, this smoke will generate heavy, thick fog this morning.
Today is forecast to be the final day of the unseasonable heat for Western Oregon. If the fog lingers for an extended period of time however, our temperatures could be similar to yesterday. Rain will begin this weekend with some models showing as much as 1.65 inches through Sunday.
Expect temperatures today to hit the low to mid 70's for the Valley, sit around 80 for the Basin, and stay near the low 60's on the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield