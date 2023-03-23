 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LOW ELEVATION SNOW POSSIBLE THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

A strong Alaskan low will usher unseasonably cold air into
southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, with the cold air
likely to linger well into the upcoming weekend. Snow levels will
lower dramatically through this evening, falling to around 500 to
1000 feet or possibly lower by Friday morning.

Accumulating snow is possible at any elevation beginning late
tonight into early Friday morning and Friday night into Saturday
morning. However, the chances of receiving 1 inch or more of snow
remain around 20 to 30 percent for any given location in the
interior lowlands during these times. This includes the Greater
Portland and Vancouver area, Kelso, Salem, Albany, Corvallis, and
the Eugene metro area. Chances are slightly higher in the Columbia
Gorge, where showers will be most numerous.

Snow will be most likely to accumulate during the late night and
early morning hours, when ground temperatures are the coolest.
Temperatures are expected to gradually moderate Sunday, ending
the potential for lowland snow.

Homeless advocates respond to the passing of Homelessness Response package

  • Updated
  • 0

Between two bills, over $300 million combined will be put towards combating the homelessness crisis.

EUGENE, Ore. – This week, state lawmakers passed the Affordable Housing and Emergency Homelessness Response Package. The package, made up of House Bill 2001 and House Bill 5019, passed with strong bipartisan support, and is now awaiting the governor’s signature.

The package will set aside $200 million aimed to specifically increase the state’s housing supply, help re-house and shelter people, and prevent future homelessness. Additionally, $130 million will be committed to the governor’s homelessness state of emergency.

Terry McDonald is the director of St. Vincent de Paul in Lane County, and has been on the front lines of the fight against homelessness for several years. McDonald is pleased to see some action being taken at a government level.

Sleep Safe Shelter in Eugene

The Sleep Safe Shelter in Eugene is one of a number of locations aimed at fighting the homelessness crisis in Lane County, managed by St. Vincent de Paul.

“Having a $200 million bill come forward to help find a way to get at least the current population more off the street than on the street is a good idea,” McDonald said. “I applaud the legislature and the governor for pushing this forward as in the first part of the session this time.”

Blaze Kenyon is the site director for St. Vincent de Paul’s Sleep Safe Shelter in Eugene. While the package is a positive step, there are still some things he would like to see.

“I think having more accessible and having more funding potentially go towards, you know, job counseling and that sort of thing,” Kenyon said. “To give people this ability to supplement their income to reach those housing levels would be big.”

Ben Stone is a homeless man who uses the facilities at the Sleep Safe Shelter. He is excited to see what can come from the package because he knows that in the current climate, many factors make it hard to find housing.

“You know, I grew up being rejected because of background issues or past criminal history,” Stone said. “And I think that’s the big barrier, a lot of these people feel that they can’t get housing because of their criminal history or their background.”

Shopping cart

In today's current society, people struggling to find affordable housing are facing a number of different obstacles.

But personal history is only one issue Stone has faced.

“I've been offered housing before and then I got dropped off because of the fact that I didn't have the security deposit or the first and last month's rent,” he said. “It doesn't feel good when you're right there, you know, and you're on top of that hill, and then you just get slid right back down."

Governor Tina Kotek said she would most likely sign the bill next week, but has already commended the state legislature for passing the package.

Recommended for you