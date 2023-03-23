Homeless advocates respond to the passing of Homelessness Response package

EUGENE, Ore. – This week, state lawmakers passed the Affordable Housing and Emergency Homelessness Response Package. The package, made up of House Bill 2001 and House Bill 5019, passed with strong bipartisan support, and is now awaiting the governor’s signature.

The package will set aside $200 million aimed to specifically increase the state’s housing supply, help re-house and shelter people, and prevent future homelessness. Additionally, $130 million will be committed to the governor’s homelessness state of emergency.

Terry McDonald is the director of St. Vincent de Paul in Lane County, and has been on the front lines of the fight against homelessness for several years. McDonald is pleased to see some action being taken at a government level.

“Having a $200 million bill come forward to help find a way to get at least the current population more off the street than on the street is a good idea,” McDonald said. “I applaud the legislature and the governor for pushing this forward as in the first part of the session this time.”

Blaze Kenyon is the site director for St. Vincent de Paul’s Sleep Safe Shelter in Eugene. While the package is a positive step, there are still some things he would like to see.

“I think having more accessible and having more funding potentially go towards, you know, job counseling and that sort of thing,” Kenyon said. “To give people this ability to supplement their income to reach those housing levels would be big.”

Ben Stone is a homeless man who uses the facilities at the Sleep Safe Shelter. He is excited to see what can come from the package because he knows that in the current climate, many factors make it hard to find housing.

“You know, I grew up being rejected because of background issues or past criminal history,” Stone said. “And I think that’s the big barrier, a lot of these people feel that they can’t get housing because of their criminal history or their background.”

But personal history is only one issue Stone has faced.

“I've been offered housing before and then I got dropped off because of the fact that I didn't have the security deposit or the first and last month's rent,” he said. “It doesn't feel good when you're right there, you know, and you're on top of that hill, and then you just get slid right back down."

Governor Tina Kotek said she would most likely sign the bill next week, but has already commended the state legislature for passing the package.