Lebanon man jailed, accused of sexually abusing child

  Updated
  • 0
Police lights

LEBANON, Ore. – A Lebanon man was jailed Monday after an investigation allegedly revealed that he had engaged in sexual activities with a person under 18 years old, Lebanon police said.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, back in May of 2022, officers heard a report of a possible sex crime involving an adult man and a person under the age of 18. Detectives said they were told that the child said he had been talking online with several individuals, and had even met one of them in Lebanon. Police said an investigation ensued, during which the suspect, identified as Steven Troy Marquardt, 64, allegedly exchanged images over the internet and met with the child.

Lebanon police said that at about 3:18 p.m. on July 17, Marquardt was arrested and sent to the Linn County Jail. Court records show he is charged with first-degree online sexual corruption of a child and third-degree sodomy. The Lebanon Police Department said their records show that officers have had contact with Marquardt before, but none of their previous contacts had anything to do with his current charges.

Lebanon police said they are investigating the case, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Timothy Trahan at 541-258-4318.

