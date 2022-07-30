Local baseball team advances to the Cal Ripken World Series

EUGENE, Ore. -- 12 young baseball players have created something special on the diamond this summer.
The 10U Willamette Valley Nationals have been crowned state and regional champs. The team will now compete at the Cal Ripken World Series in Vincennes, Indiana.
"It's been really fun," said Cole Thomas.
Willamette Valley heads to Indiana on a 15-game unbeaten streak.
"I'm looking forward to playing really good teams and having really good games," said Jaxson Clark.
Tougher competition isn't a threat to these boys.
"Whenever we're in a tight game like our team since we have such a strong bond, we come together and then we rally up," said Jamison Keeler.
They've got the confidence and the mindset. All they need is a ring.
"Never give up and always have faith in your team because they're always gonna pick you," Thomas added.
A GoFundMe page has been created to ensure that the players and their families can enjoy the trip of a lifetime. If you'd like to donate, click here.
10U Willamette Valley Nationals are scheduled to play Vincennes on August 6.