More Cooling And Showers

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear to briefly reach freezing close to sunrise, however, they will stay below 35 degrees for several hours. Areas shaded from early morning sun will be slower to warm up. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&