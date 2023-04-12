 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM PDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear to briefly reach
freezing close to sunrise, however, they will stay below 35
degrees for several hours. Areas shaded from early morning sun
will be slower to warm up.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

More Cooling And Showers

Good Morning. Today will be starting out colder that Tuesday with most areas dropping into the low 30's. Last nights coldfront has passed and leaves us with post frontal showers in many areas this morning. The upper atmosphere continues to cool and presents a chance for some frozen precipitation embedded in the showers over the Valley this morning. Mid level cloud cover will keep temperatures below 50 today. Into the afternoon, expect another round of showers followed by a steep temperature drop after the clouds clear out. For the mountains, snow levels this morning are down to around 1000 feet, so snow will be accumulating all day. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield  

