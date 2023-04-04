More Precipitation

Good Morning. Today is looking similar to yesterday. The Valley starts off with some showery conditions and potentially a few moments of snow fall early this morning. The Basin and Coast will also be wet, but won't have much a of a snow chance. Showers will continue on and off into the afternoon with another round of potential thunderstorms and hail. Meanwhile, in the mountains, snow will continue to pile up. Precipitation will mostly die off tonight and allow for Wednesday to start off dry.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield