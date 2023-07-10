1 dead, 4 injured after head-on crash in North Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A woman is dead after a head-on crash on July 6 near a hospital in Corvallis that injured four other people including a child, the Corvallis Police Department reported.
According to the Corvallis Police Department, at about 5:38 p.m. on July 6, police and fire personnel responded to a reported car crash on Highway 99 West just north of Elks Drive in Corvallis. Police said their investigation determined that a Subaru Legacy driven by a 74-year-old Monmouth woman crossed the center lane for unknown reasons and crashed head-on with a Hyundai Elantra. Police said the Elantra was being driven by a 32-year-old Albany woman, and another 37-year-old Albany woman, a 65-year-old Prineville woman, and a person less than 18 years old were riding in the car at the time of the collision.
Police said the driver of the Legacy and three occupants of the Elantra were taken to a nearby hospital for medical care. Medics declared the Prineville woman dead at the scene of the crash, authorities said. A third vehicle was also involved in the collision, but received minor damage and the occupants were uninjured, according to police. An investigation is ongoing, and Corvallis police said everyone involved in the crash is cooperating with authorities in their investigation.