1 dead following semi vs. car crash on McKenzie Highway

UPPER MCKENZIE, Ore.-- One person is dead following a crash on McKenzie Highway near the intersection of North Banks Road Friday night, Upper McKenzie Fire officials confirmed.
Upper McKenzie Fire responded just after 7 p.m.
The crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger car, officials said.
They said one person was dead on scene and their primary focus was to extricate.
Officials could not comment on whether the fatality came from the semi or the passenger car.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
