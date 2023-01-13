 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 14 to 19 ft at 17 seconds and south winds 15 to
25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory,
seas 10 to 15 ft at 16 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until noon PST today. Small
Craft Advisory, from noon today to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 14 to 19 ft at 17 seconds and south winds 15 to
25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory,
seas 10 to 15 ft at 16 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until noon PST today. Small
Craft Advisory, from noon today to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Eugene; jackpot climbs to $1.35 billion

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon Lottery

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugenian is one million dollars richer after claiming a winning lottery ticket on Wednesday -- and there’s still a chance to win big.

The Eugene resident reportedly bought the Mega Millions lottery ticket at the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. Oregon Lottery officials said his ticket matched five of the six numbers drawn Tuesday night, landing him a million-dollar prize when he cashed in his ticket the following day. The Oregon Lottery also said the Jackson’s that sold the ticket is getting paid too, to the tune of a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

No one in the United States has yet won the Mega Millions jackpot since it breached the $1 billion mark on Saturday. Oregon Lottery officials said the record-breaking jackpot has been driving people to lottery retailers and over $3.89 million in tickets have been sold since Saturday. The Oregon lottery says about a third of those sales will go right back to state beneficiaries to help support economic development, education, veteran services and more.

The next drawing for the Mega Millions lottery is Friday, January 13 at 9 p.m. PST. If you win the lottery, the Oregon Lottery recommends signing the back of your ticket to ensure you can claim your prize. Lottery officials also strongly recommend winners consult a financial planner to plan what to do with their winnings, and remind players that they have a full year after buying the ticket to claim their prize.

Tags

Recommended for you