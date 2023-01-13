$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Eugene; jackpot climbs to $1.35 billion

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugenian is one million dollars richer after claiming a winning lottery ticket on Wednesday -- and there’s still a chance to win big.
The Eugene resident reportedly bought the Mega Millions lottery ticket at the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. Oregon Lottery officials said his ticket matched five of the six numbers drawn Tuesday night, landing him a million-dollar prize when he cashed in his ticket the following day. The Oregon Lottery also said the Jackson’s that sold the ticket is getting paid too, to the tune of a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
No one in the United States has yet won the Mega Millions jackpot since it breached the $1 billion mark on Saturday. Oregon Lottery officials said the record-breaking jackpot has been driving people to lottery retailers and over $3.89 million in tickets have been sold since Saturday. The Oregon lottery says about a third of those sales will go right back to state beneficiaries to help support economic development, education, veteran services and more.
The next drawing for the Mega Millions lottery is Friday, January 13 at 9 p.m. PST. If you win the lottery, the Oregon Lottery recommends signing the back of your ticket to ensure you can claim your prize. Lottery officials also strongly recommend winners consult a financial planner to plan what to do with their winnings, and remind players that they have a full year after buying the ticket to claim their prize.