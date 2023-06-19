1 sent to hospital, Junction City police car mangled after rear-end collision

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. – A person was sent to the hospital and a police car was smashed after a four-vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to the Junction City Police Department and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
According to authorities, emergency personnel first responded to a crash at the intersection of First Avenue and Ivy Street in Junction City at 10:38 a.m. on June 17. Authorities confirmed that a truck had rear-ended a Junction City Police Department patrol car, seriously damaging both vehicles and pushing the patrol car into two other vehicles.
One person involved in the crash was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance to be treated for non-fatal injuries, authorities said. The LCSO said another involved driver was cited for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle. The LCSO has yet to identify a cause for the incident, but is continuing their investigation into the crash.