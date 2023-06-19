 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FUNNEL CLOUDS POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS EVENING IN SOUTHWEST
WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON...

An unsettled weather pattern has led to widespread shower
activity this morning across southwest Washington and northwest
Oregon. Showers will continue through this evening with a 15-40%
chance of thunderstorms forming. Showers and thunderstorms will
be capable of producing funnel clouds as well as heavy rain,
accumulating hail, gusty winds, and lightning. Funnel clouds
often do not touch the ground. However, if they do touch the
ground they are dangerous and can be damaging.

1 sent to hospital, Junction City police car mangled after rear-end collision

  • Updated
  • 0
JCPD patrol car smashed in rear-end collision

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. – A person was sent to the hospital and a police car was smashed after a four-vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to the Junction City Police Department and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, emergency personnel first responded to a crash at the intersection of First Avenue and Ivy Street in Junction City at 10:38 a.m. on June 17. Authorities confirmed that a truck had rear-ended a Junction City Police Department patrol car, seriously damaging both vehicles and pushing the patrol car into two other vehicles.

One person involved in the crash was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance to be treated for non-fatal injuries, authorities said. The LCSO said another involved driver was cited for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle. The LCSO has yet to identify a cause for the incident, but is continuing their investigation into the crash.

Recommended for you