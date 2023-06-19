1 sent to hospital, Junction City police car mangled after rear-end collision

Weather Alert

...FUNNEL CLOUDS POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS EVENING IN SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON... An unsettled weather pattern has led to widespread shower activity this morning across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. Showers will continue through this evening with a 15-40% chance of thunderstorms forming. Showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing funnel clouds as well as heavy rain, accumulating hail, gusty winds, and lightning. Funnel clouds often do not touch the ground. However, if they do touch the ground they are dangerous and can be damaging.