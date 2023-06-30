100-acre controlled burn planned at park near Reedsport

REEDSPORT, Ore. – Fire officials with the Bureau of Land Management are planning to carry out a controlled burn at a park near Reedsport just after the Fourth of July, but may postpone the burn if conditions are unfavorable.
The BLM said they plan to burn 100 acres of grass pasture at the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area on July 5 and 6. The goal of the burn is to improve foraging and habitat for the park’s wild herd of 80-100 Roosevelt elk. BLM officials said they would burn parcels near Dean Creek Road and along the main viewing area along with stretches of pasture throughout the area. BLM officials said contractors might mow large parts of the area in preparation for the burn.
“Burning this landscape is one of the best tools we have to encourage nutrient rich grasses to grow. Green grasses emerge in as little as a week after the burn. Healthy grass is what keep the elk coming back year after year,” said Steve Lydick, BLM’s Coos Bay District Manager.
The BLM said they might change the dates of the burn based on weather or the number of local or national wildfires. When they do carry out the burn, BLM advised travelers there might be delays on Highway 38, and urged caution while traveling through the Dean Creek area. Smoke will likely impair visibility on the roads, so the BLM will send out traffic controllers to help direct traffic. The BLM said smoke may be visible from Reedsport and other nearby locations.