12 pounds of suspected fentanyl found in traffic stop, Oregon State Police say

ALBANY, Ore. -- A sizable quantity of pills suspected to be fentanyl was found in a routine traffic stop Wednesday night just south of Albany, according to Oregon State Police.
According to OSP, a trooper stopped a car on Interstate 5 south of Albany at about 10:30 p.m. on November 16 for failing to stay in its lane. OSP said that during the stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and asked the occupants of the vehicle permission to search the car. OSP said the driver and passenger gave permission to search the car, and the trooper found five large plastic bags full of about 12 pounds of pills suspected to be fentanyl concealed in the trunk.
OSP says the driver, Jose Manuel Gonzalez Obeso, 22, and the passenger, Carla Joanna Castillo Arce, 18, both from Scottsdale, Arizona, were temporarily detained for interview. According to OSP officials, after being interviewed about their involvement both individuals were released. OSP says their charges are being referred to the United States Attorney’s Office.