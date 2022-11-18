 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY
BELOW 2500 FEET...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.
below 2500 feet.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

12 pounds of suspected fentanyl found in traffic stop, Oregon State Police say

  • Updated
  • 0
OSP fentanyl seizure November 16

ALBANY, Ore. -- A sizable quantity of pills suspected to be fentanyl was found in a routine traffic stop Wednesday night just south of Albany, according to Oregon State Police.

According to OSP, a trooper stopped a car on Interstate 5 south of Albany at about 10:30 p.m. on November 16 for failing to stay in its lane. OSP said that during the stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and asked the occupants of the vehicle permission to search the car. OSP said the driver and passenger gave permission to search the car, and the trooper found five large plastic bags full of about 12 pounds of pills suspected to be fentanyl concealed in the trunk.

OSP says the driver, Jose Manuel Gonzalez Obeso, 22, and the passenger, Carla Joanna Castillo Arce, 18, both from Scottsdale, Arizona, were temporarily detained for interview. According to OSP officials, after being interviewed about their involvement both individuals were released. OSP says their charges are being referred to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Tags

Recommended for you