12-year-old loses leg in tragic car crash

WINSTON, Ore. -- A 12-year-old boy is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while he was on the way to school, the Winston Police Department said.
According to WPD, the incident occurred earlier on September 14 at about 7:13 a.m. Officers say they arrived to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Grape Street and Park Street to find a 12-year-old boy had been hit by a motor vehicle. According to police, one of the boy’s legs had been amputated by the impact.
Police say they immediately applied a tourniquet, and Winston Dillard Fire arrived to take the boy to Mercy Medical Center, where he was then flown to OHSU in Portland. Police say he is in stable condition and is expected to survive.
Winston police say the incident occurred when a 60-year-old female driver was traveling north on Grape Street while the boy was headed to school at a high speed on his bike west out of the Winston Community Park. According to police, the boy did not stop at a stop sign before entering the roadway and was struck when the driver did not have enough time to avoid him. Police say an investigation is ongoing, and the driver is cooperating with authorities.