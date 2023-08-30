15-acre wildfire near Alsea nearly contained, forest service officials say

ALSEA, Ore. – Fire crews are making strong progress on containing the Rock Creek Fire, a lightning-caused fire burning in the woods north of Alsea.
Officials with the U.S. Forest Service said the Rock Creek Fire started after a lightning storm in the early-morning hours of August 25. The fire was burning in the woods north of Alsea and near Marys Peak, and burnt more than 15 acres. Firefighters quickly responded to the area shortly after the fire started, and were able to get containment to about 75% as of August 30, forest service officials said. Firefighters are currently working to extinguish any remaining hot spots within the fire’s perimeter, and full containment is expected by September 2, the USFS said.
The USFS said fire containment efforts were helped by relatively cooler temperatures and scattered rain. However, they also said that even with such conditions Oregon forests are unusually dry and vulnerable to fire. Forestry officials reminded Oregonians to practice fire safety, and that campfires are banned in most campgrounds in forests all over the state.