15th annual Princess for a Day fundraiser to give children the royal treatment

EUGENE, Ore. – Donations are still needed for a fundraiser event coming up next month that will turn children into royalty, if only but for a day.
The 15th annual Princess for a Day event serves as a fundraiser for A Family for Every Child, a non-profit based in Eugene, and gives kids of all ages and backgrounds a chance to be transformed into princes and princesses for a day.
This year’s event is set for May 7 and will held at Venue 252, a new location for this year.
“This year is so exciting,” said Madeline Broedel, development director for A Family for Every Child. “So, for the first time, we're switching to a new venue which is going to be a larger space allowing us to serve more youth. We are also serving catered lunch, we have new activities and games so really the event is completely growing.”
The event is less than three weeks away, and donations of new or gently used princess dresses, shoes, tiaras and anything royal are still needed.
Their biggest needs are sizes kids 13 to youth 3 and donations can be dropped off at A Family for Every Child office, the Eugene Police Station or Summit Bank.
Other items needed include hairspray, hair chalk, nail polish, disposable makeup sponges and disposable eye shadow applicators.
Foster children will be able to attend the event for free, and it’s $50 for everyone else. They will begin their day in the princess salon and have their hair and makeup styled like royalty; right down to the crown or tiara.
There will also be a royal ball and tea with a lunch, and the young royalty will also get to dance and meet their favorite fairy tale characters.
Each child will receive a goody bag and prizes of their own.
The organization is about $10,000 away from hitting their fundraising goal, which supports all their offered programs. Each donation provides a ticket to a child who might not otherwise be able to afford to go.
“It can be really hard for some families that might not have access to those events,” Broedel said. “It's really important to us to make sure we're offering events that every child can participate in, whether they're two or 18, it's always fun to be a prince or princess or dragon.”
Participants can register online, where a time slot will be given to show up.
More information can be found on A Family for Every Child’s website.