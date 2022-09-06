 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR SIGNIFICANTLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 660, 665,
AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley,
Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills, Fire
Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire
Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade
Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 665 East
Willapa Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph...
locally higher winds with gusts up to 50 mph in the Cascades.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15-25%.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

17-year-old killed in crash south of Eugene

  • Updated
  • 0
car crash

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after a single car crash Tuesday, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO said that just before 1:00 p.m., they received a report of a single car crash in the area of south Willamette Street and Fox Hollow Road, south of Eugene.

While on the way, deputies were told that a family member of the teenage girl had found the crash site after not able to reach her on the phone.

When medics got to the scene, the teen was pronounced dead.

Deputies say the initial investigation showed that a red Volvo SUV was heading southbound on south Willamette street when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed.

The driver's identity is being withheld at this time.

