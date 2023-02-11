18-year-old dead after head-on crash in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore.-- An 18-year-old is dead after a head-on collision with another car on Highway 99 West near the airport.
Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Friday, around 6:40 p.m.
According to officials, a Chrysler was going northbound on Highway 99W, which is a two lane road, and was passing other cars. They said the Chrysler crashed nearly head-on with the 18-year-old who was driving a Mitsubishi going southbound.
Deputies said the 18-year-old male died on scene. The 33-year-old male driving the Chrysler was injured and taken to the Good Samaritan Regional Center in Corvallis.
Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to deputies.
The Benton County Crash Team assisted the Corvallis Fire Department and the Oregon Department of transportation. Highway 99W was closed for almost four hours while crews investigated the crash.
This is an active investigation. Deputies said if you have any information regarding the incident, contact the BCSO at BentonCoSheriff@co.benton.or.us or their tip line at 541-753-8477.
Deputies also said they are not releasing any more information at this time. Contact the Benton County's District Attorney's Office for questions.