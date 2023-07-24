19-year old arrested for DUII facing additional hit-and-run charge

SOUTHPORT, Ore. – A 19-year-old was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and may be facing hit-and-run charges after an incident very early on Friday morning, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the CCSO, at about 3 a.m. on July 21, a deputy patrolling in the Green Acres area saw a white van drive by her with the side sliding door open. The deputy also said the van was driving without any lights on, even though it was completely dark in a rural area. The CCSO said the deputy tried to pull over the van, which allegedly responded by speeding up for a short distance before pulling into the middle of the road on Acme Lane.
According to the CCSO, the driver, identified as Jesus S. Lepiz, 19, told the deputy that he had just given some intoxicated friends a ride home. However, the deputy said Lepiz was himself clearly intoxicated, and also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Lepiz was arrested on that warrant and for driving under the influence of intoxicants, and was taken to the Coos County Jail, the CCSO said. Lepiz was released from the jail shortly afterwards.
According to the CCSO, at 11 a.m. that same day another detective heard a report of a hit-and-run where a white van had struck a parked vehicle early that morning. The CCSO said a follow-up investigation identified that white van as the same car Lepiz was driving. As such, Lepiz is also being referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office for a charge of hit-and-run.