2 people killed in crash near Lyons

LYONS, Ore. -- Two people are dead following a single car crash near Lyons Saturday morning.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office said around 2:40 a.m., deputies and emergency crews responded to the crash in the 4700 block of Lyons-Mill City Drive.
The caller reported one person died after hitting a power pole an the barriers protecting the pole, officials said.
According to officials, preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Ford Focus operation by Stephanie Woolley (27) was traveling west on Lyons-Mill City Drive when she left the roadway and struck a power pole.
The other occupant of the car, Michael Carroll Jr. (43) of Idaho, was also found dead on scene, officials said.
Deputies believe alcohol and high speeds are leading factors in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 541-967-3950.