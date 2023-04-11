20 Under 40 award nominations sought to recognize local business leaders

EUGENE, Ore. – Nominations for this year’s 20 Under 40 awards, which recognize area leaders for excellence in their careers and in community service, are soon due for submission.
Local business leaders must be nominated by Sunday, April 16, according to organizers. Established in 2008 by Ralph Parshall, the general manager of Mercedes Benz of Eugene, the annual awards event selects 20 rising stars from a deep pool of applicants.
“Maybe they work for Food for Lane County in a philanthropic way, maybe they (are) part of their church, lots of things can make a difference in people's lives by just giving back to our community,” said Parshall. “That's what makes Eugene great, I think.
Nominees are judged not only on their commitment to their career, but also on their contributions to improve the Eugene-Springfield community. Individuals might own or work at businesses or work at a non-profit organization, but Parshall said in each case they are all making a difference.
Nominees are scored in five different categories based on what information is submitted with the application. As the name suggests, nominees must be age 39 or younger as of Dec. 31, 2023, and judges score nominations on the basis of career achievement, commitment to career excellence and commitment to business growth, among other criteria.
Winners will be announced in June.
For more information on nominating a potential candidate, visit the 20 Under 40 Awards website.