200-pound pet pig that went missing on I-5 found, returned to grateful family

UPDATE: Family of Piggy Smalls, now known as the Notorious P.I.G., say he has been found and is safe and sound with them.
The big pig was found by a truck driver from Drain who spotted him on the side of Interstate 5. The family offered thanks to the driver, as well as the Oregon State Police trooper and bystander who wrangled him into a truck and delivered him home. Notorious P.I.G. was reportedly found uninjured except for a case of road rash and minor dehydration, and the family is lavishing lots of love and medical attention on him now that he's home.
YONCALLA, Ore. – A beloved member of an Oregon family went missing after an accident on Interstate 5 on August 16 – a 200-pound pig named Piggy Smalls.
According to Piggy’s new family, when they were driving home on I-5 between Drain and the Yoncalla exit with Piggy Smalls in the back of their car, the pig hit the back window and rolled out onto the roadway. Witnesses said they saw the two-year old, black and white pig on I-5, but by the time police arrived, he was gone.
Rainie Bennett, who was to be the new owner of Piggy Smalls, said her family was excited to bring him in as a new addition, and they are devastated by his disappearance.
"He can sit. He can close the refrigerator door. I mean, he's potty-trained. He's just like a little dream. So him being lost outside is just devastating," Bennett said.
A search is ongoing to try to find Piggy Smalls. Bennett is unsure if the pig’s instinct will kick in and lead him to a cool, wet spot, especially with the recent hot weather. Bennet said that although the pig’s disappearance is a tragedy, she’s surprised by the amount of strangers who came out to help her look for the pig.
“There are so many wonderful people in this community, people that have never met me before, don't know me from anyone, hopped in their vehicles and came down with buckets of pig feed and were walking up and down Interstate 5 with us, yesterday,” Bennett said. “And, I mean, that just means so much.”
Anyone who might have seen Piggy Smalls, or anyone with information on where he might be, is asked to contact the police.