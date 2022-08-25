207 Oregonians died while homeless during first half of 2022, OHA says

EUGENE, Ore. - According to a recently released OHA report, more than 200 people in Oregon died while they were experiencing homelessness during the first six months of 2022. 31 of the people who died lived in Lane County.
The report comes after a new law went into effect at the beginning of the year requiring the state to keep track of how many people were experiencing homelessness when they died.
Several Lane County organizations who provide assistance to people experiencing homelessness said this data will help impact their response strategies.
"This data is going to be a really powerful tool in order to help service providers such as ourselves and other service providers in the community to know what's missing, who's really being affected the most," said Theresa Boudreau, who works on White Bird Clinic's Navigation Empowerment Services Team (NEST).
NEST helps people experiencing homelessness navigate and access resources available to them including medical care, case management and mental health counseling and evaluation.
The cause for the majority of deaths was labeled as "natural causes." That can include factors like illnesses or weather. The OHA data reveals the majority of deaths occurred in people 55 years and older.
"They're extremely vulnerable," said Nicole Nemeth, the coordinator for NEST. "They have health conditions, and you know, it's not easy for somebody who's young, but try being older and having these heath conditions and lack of access or shelter."
The data also indicates people of color are at an increased risk of dying while experiencing homelessness. Although the majority of deaths were people who were white, more than 6% of deaths were people who were Native American. That's despite roughly 2% of the state's population being Native American.
"That allows us to look at services that specifically assist certain demographics," Boudreau said.
The impact on the elderly did not come as a surprise to St. Vincent de Paul's director, Terry McDonald.
"As long we see more -- and we are seeing more -- medically frail and older populations that are going out on the street, I expect the mortality will continue to rise up," McDonald said.
McDonald said the data will help them target resources towards the most vulnerable. Kelly McIver, the communications manager for Eugene's unhoused response said that's the group being targeted to move into the city's fifth Safe Sleep Site, scheduled to open in the next few weeks at Chase Commons park.
"That'll be another 20 spaces taking in people who have serious medical issues in their background and who really need that kind of intensive care," McIver said.