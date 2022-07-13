22-year-old dead after falling, hitting head at rock slides near Triangle Lake

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A 22-year-old man has died after falling and hitting his head at the rock slides just west of Triangle Lake, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
LCSO got the call around 2:30 p.m. that a man had fallen about 100 yards down a steep trail.
Bystanders and responding paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he died at the scene.
Deputies said his death appears to be an accident and there is no evidence of foul play.
The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification.
This is a developing story.