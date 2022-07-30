25 birds in Coos County flock killed after bird flu found

COOS COUNTY, Ore. - Coos county joined the growing list of places around the country where the Avian Bird Flu has been found.
On Thursday, July 28th, officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) said the disease was found in a flock of about 25 birds, a mix of chickens and ducks.
Officials said the birds were killed, and they said they won't enter the food system, meaning they were considered non-commercial.
The flock owner did not sell eggs or any other poultry products, so no quarantine is required.
This is the first confirmed case of the bird flu in Coos County.
Other Oregon counties with confirmed bird flu cases include Deschutes, Lane, Linn and Polk counties.