3.5 million Oregonians may be affected by ODOT hack

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Transportation is one of several organizations across the world affected by a hack of their data transfer software, and is working to repair the breach while informing affected Oregonians how to protect themselves.
ODOT said they have been using a program called MOVEit Transfer since 2015 to securely transfer files and data between business partners and customers. However, on June 1, 2023, ODOT said they were informed the software had a security vulnerability that could allow an attacker to take over an affected system. While ODOT said they immediately moved to secure their systems, they also said they found evidence that several files transferred via MOVEit had been accessed by unknown and unauthorized entities which data for about 3.5 million Oregonians. While most of the data is still available publicly, some of it was sensitive personal information, ODOT said.
ODOT said that it did not have the ability to determine if any specific person was a victim of the breach, and that anyone with an active Oregon ID or driver’s license should assume information related to the ID was compromised. ODOT recommends that anyone concerned that their data may be at risk should keep an eye on their credit reports and be wary of identity theft. A free credit report can be requested online, and ODOT recommends that anyone who feels they’ve been victimized by identity theft contact the Federal Trade Commission.
ODOT said they have notified law enforcement. They also said they were only one of several international victims including the British Broadcasting Corporation, British Airways, and the government of Nova Scotia.