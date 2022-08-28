3 dead after shooting at Safeway in Bend

BEND, Ore.-- Three people are dead after a shooting at a Safeway in northeast Bend, police confirmed.
The Safeway is located at the Forum Shopping Center.
Police said initial calls came in around 7 p.m.
They said at least one shooter fired shots in the parking lot, entered the Safeway, then shot and killed a person inside of the entrance.
The shooter continued firing shots in the store, killing another person, police said.
Police found an additional person dead inside the store who they believe is the shooter.
This is a developing story.