3 dead following shooting at Safeway in Bend

BEND, Ore.-- Three people are dead following a shooting at a Safeway in northeast Bend, police confirmed.
The Safeway is located at the Forum Shopping Center.
Police said initial calls came in around 7 p.m.
They said at least one shooter was firing shots in the parking lot, entered the Safeway, shooting and killing a person inside the entrance.
The shooter continued firing shots in the store, killing an additional person, police said.
Police found an additional person deaf inside the store who they believe is the shooting.
This is a developing story.