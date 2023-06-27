3 injured in Coos Bay shooting, suspects detained, authorities say

COOS BAY, Ore. – A woman and two men were injured in a Monday afternoon shooting in the Barview District of Coos Bay, Coos County authorities confirmed.
According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:30 p.m. on June 27, shots were fired near Travis Lane in the Barview District of Coos Bay. Deputies immediately responded to the scene after advising the public to stay away from the area, and by 1:45 p.m. they said they had accounted for all parties.
The Coos County Sheriff's Office, speaking after the event, said the initial response and investigation found that Lane L. Klink, 55, and two other men walked over to a house on Travis Lane for unknown reasons. Deputies said an argument ensued between the three men and the two occupants of the house.
Deputies said the argument ended in gunfire. Klink and both residents of the house suffered gunshot wounds, the CCSO said. All three were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and Klink and Dewalt were later taken to Peacehealth RiverBend for further care. All three are expected to survive, according to authorities.
The CCSO said Klink and one of the residents, identified as Heather S, Dewalt, 35, fired weapons during the incident. However, the CCSO said their investigation hadn't yet determined who shot who, how many rounds were fired, why the argument happened, and even who the real suspect might be.
The CCSO said they obtained and carried out a search warrant for the house, and during the search they found a pipe bomb. The Oregon State Police Bomb Squad responded to the house and disposed of the device. The CCSO said investigators would return to finish their search later on June 27.