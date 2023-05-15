3 Oregon Senators ineligible for reelection after 10th day of walkout

SALEM, Ore. -- As a result of the ongoing struggle between Senators in Oregon's legislature, three Senators have been absent from the floor for 10 sessions, barring them from reelection under a recently-passed law.

May 15 marked the 10th unexcused absence from Oregon legislative sessions for Senator Daniel Bonham (R – The Dalles), Senator Brian Boquist (I – Polk & Yamhill Counties), and Senator Dennis Linthicum (R – Klamath Falls). As per Measure 113, which was passed by the majority of Oregonians in November 2022, these three Senators are now ineligible to run for reelection.

These absences come after Democrat and Republican Senators took a weekend off to "talk things out." Senate sessions were canceled for May 12 through May 14 for Democrats and Republicans to negotiate and hopefully find an agreement to move things forward. Senate President Rob Wagner, (D - Lake Oswego) who was one of the lawmakers to organize the pause in sessions, expressed disappointment that Republicans still aren't showing up to the capitol.

"I am extremely disappointed that the Senate was not able to reach a quorum today, despite a good faith effort from myself and Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber to speak with the Senate Republican Leader about what we could do together to help Oregonians this session," Wagner said.

The Oregon Senate has been unable to conduct business since the walkout began on May 3. Senate Republicans said the reason they are not showing up to work is to protest several bills that they say are so poorly worded they violate the rules of the legislature. Senate Democrats contest this, saying Republicans are walking out to freeze work on bills including measures on abortion, gun control, and transgender health care.

The Oregon House of Representatives has been conducting business as usual, since House Republicans are showing up to those sessions.