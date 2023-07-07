3 slain, 2 injured in head-on crash on Highway 126

VENETA, Ore. – A brutal crash on Highway 126 Wednesday afternoon between Veneta and Florence left three people dead and two more injured, Oregon State Police reported.
OSP said they responded to a reported multi-vehicle crash on Higwhay 126 West near milepost 30 at about 5:46 p.m. on July 5. Their investigation found that a white Dodge Challenger, driven by Allen David Weaver Jr, 51, of Grace, Idaho, was headed west on the highway when it crossed the median for unknown reasons and sideswiped a vehicle carrying a trailer. The Challenger continued out of control in the eastbound lane and crashed head-on into a Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck, troopers said.
OSP said Weaver Jr, as well as two people in the pick-up identified as Lacy Nicole Taylor, 28, and Michele Denise Taylor, 58, both of Eugene, were killed in the crash. The driver and another passenger in the pick-up were seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, OSP said. Troopers said that neither of the people in the vehicle carrying the trailer were injured in the crash.