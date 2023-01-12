$32.4 million allocated to build Safe Routes to School in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- Communities around Oregon will soon see new sidewalks, pedestrian crossings and other infrastructure to make getting to school safer thanks to a round of grants that will be allocating a total of about $32.4 million to cities and counties, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Thursday.
Officials said commissioners approved 26 Safe Routes to School projects that would cost a total of $32.4 million and focus on improving safety on roadways near schools. ODOT said all awardees are Title 1 schools where 40% or more of students are classified as “low-income.” Improvement programs include separated bike lanes, speed feedback signs, and sidewalks specifically for students. ODOT said the funds were granted with a focus on under-resourced neighborhoods. Seven of the 26 grants approved and over $9.8 million of the total funds will go to communities in Linn, Lane, Benton and Douglas Counties.
The Safe Routes to School program is an ODOT effort to improve, educate or encourage children safely walking or biking to school. ODOT says the program focuses on constructing new safe infrastructure like street crossings, sidewalks, bike lanes, flashing beacons and others as well as providing education about walking and biking routes. ODOT said there were 83 applicants in the most recent round of project proposals, and they selected projects to give grants to according to those that had the highest safety risk, those that addressed barriers for students at low-income schools, and those that were likely to be completed in the next five years.