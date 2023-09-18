$360,000 awarded to daughter of woman run over by Sanipac truck

EUGENE, Ore. – The daughter of Annette Montero, who was run over and killed by a Sanipac truck in 2019, was awarded $360,000 from the owner of Sanipac in a wrongful death lawsuit.
Lorraine Baldi, Montero’s daughter, filed the lawsuit after hearing about the incident and how her mother’s death could have been prevented.
Shane Davis, a trial attorney on the case, said Montero was sleeping in a red sleeping bag on top of a white tarp on the morning of August 26, 2019 in an alleyway near 12th Avenue and Oak Street. The driver of a 57,000-pound Sanipac garbage truck failed to monitor the truck’s rear-view camera when the truck was put in reverse, killing Montero instantly.
“As the driver was backing up the trick, what we were able to establish in this case was that there was at least seven seconds when Annette Montero was visible to the driver on the backup camera monitor inside the truck, which is how this truck displays what’s behind it,” Davis said. “There is no rear-view mirror in the truck.”
The truck driver, Todd Andrew Baker, was not charged or held accountable because the employer is ultimately liable for what happens while the driver is on the job. Baldi and Davis are looking for Sanipac to take safety more seriously in the future.
“It could have completely been prevented,” Baldi said. “They were more looking at the fault of who caused it and not what could have prevented the accident to begin with.”
Baldi also explained that at the time, she didn’t know her mother was even in the state, let alone sleeping in an alley way. Before her mother was killed, she had been looking for her since she was 18 years old.
“We were told she lost the house and that she was homeless somewhere on the streets in Oakland,” Baldi said.
Baldi said she got a car in 2015 and traveled to homeless shelters, looked at voter registration, called hospitals, checked jail records, and stayed up to date on several Facebook groups. She said her mother struggled with mental health and that was the reason she took to the streets.
“She didn’t do drugs, she didn’t do alcohol, she had nothing in her system; it was just mental health and bad luck,” Baldi said.
Baldi only found out where her mother was and that she was killed after a reporter contacted her grandmother, who then told her. After she was told, she immediately filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Sanipac as her mother’s representative.
“All of the years I’ve looked, and I’ve tried to find her and I wasn’t able to,” Baldi said. “Now that I found her I wasn’t going to let her go again.”
After four years and a nine-day trial, the Sanipac owner was found liable for Montero’s death.
“The defendants were driving the truck, the danger came to her, this driver should have been looking where he was going,” Davis said. “There was more than enough time for him to be checking that camera, so most of the fault fell on him.”
Baldi’s award was originally $500,000, but was reduced because Montero bore 28 percent of the responsibility for her own death for sleeping on the streets according to the court. Baldi said at no point did she believe her mother was completely not at fault, she just wanted to get justice for the lack of safety precautions and the lack of accountability.
“They were saying it was all her fault, but it’s fault on both sides,” Baldi said. “It was holding the company accountable that they took a human life, that she’s a person.”
“This was somebody who was struggling with something but was a caring, friendly, good person who just needed a hand up, and unfortunately she just never got that opportunity,” Davis said.
For Baldi, it was never about the money. It was about reconnecting with her mother and making sure she and her mother got closure.