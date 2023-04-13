4J high schools to adopt new schedule in upcoming school year

EUGENE, Ore – Starting fall 2023, high schools in the Eugene 4J School District will be adopting a new schedule.
The schools currently work on a trimester system with five classes in each term. In fall 2023, students will be transitioning to semesters, with eight classes in each.
Details are still being finalized, but the schedule would run on an A-B-A-B-C schedule. Students would have four classes on “A” days, and their other four classes would be on “B” days. The “C” day would be a flex day. Details around how long the classes would be are also still being finalized.
Ultimately, the district made the decision for the new schedule. But along the way, they worked with a Schedule Review Team composed of district staff as well as teachers and licensed specialists.
The group was able to work together thanks to some shared values they all wanted the new schedule to incorporate.
Sabrina Gordon, president of the Eugene Education Association, said one of the main points was finding a schedule that better meets the needs of students who receive different services.
“Such as students with disabilities who receive special education services, students who are multilingual and receive English language learning services,” Gordon said. “So really looking for a schedule that creates better access and opportunity for those students, and works for all of our kids."
Another thing the team was looking for was more time for preparation and collaboration for teachers. The hope is that more of that time can strengthen the relationship between teachers and students as well as between the students themselves.
But ahead of the transition, two of the main worries current students have are longer class periods, and more classes meaning the chance of a bigger workload.
“So my main concern is about students being able to stay focused and engaged for that long with no breaks,” Anna Lynn-Skov, a student at South Eugene High School, said. “So hopefully teachers will be looking into ways to use that time to like maximize the amount of content we're getting through, but also ways that are keeping students engaged.”
Gordon said the collaboration between the teachers and district was important in reviewing this new schedule. Part of that was considering how to work students through this adjustment.
“Educators would probably be the best at figuring out how to set up these opportunities,” Gordon said. “But we ought to, first year of this new schedule, set up some space and time for kids to talk with us and let us know how is this going, you know? Checking in after the first couple of months or you know at regular intervals throughout the year."
Gordon said the students working together with the teachers will ensure everyone is getting the best out of the new schedule.