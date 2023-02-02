4J meeting turns tense prior to celebration of Sheldon H.S. volleyball team

EUGENE, Ore. -- Several members of the 4J community are frustrated with how the celebration of Sheldon High School’s State Champion volleyball team turned out.
During the most recent 4J school board meeting, a tense exchange between several of the board members broke out, prior to the team being honored.
Board member Laural O’Rourke accused other board members of racism, and claimed they isolated her because of her race. O’Rourke claims the treatment is an ongoing trend.
She has expressed concerns about racial discrimination and harassment on several occasions in the past.
Lisa Wood's daughter helped secure the title for the volleyball team. On Wednesday evening, after ongoing bickering between the board members, Wood, the team, and others decided to walk out.
They later returned and were honored, however, Wood said the behavior is unacceptable, and she wants O’Rourke recalled.
4J Superintendent Andy Dey released a statement in response to the situation.
"I wanted to voice my respect for their accomplishments and let them know I was disappointed their celebration was interrupted,” he said. “I have great respect for their decision to walk out and stand up for what they think is right."
Several of the student-athletes told KEZI 9 News they expected more from those who are considered to be mentors.
“I felt embarrassed for them… I feel like they should be acting better than I would be acting in class,” said Shyonna Landrum.
They all echoed disappointment with how the ceremony turned out.
“We accomplished so much and instead of highlighting that, it was kind of overturned by some arguing and some ignorance,” said Gwen Fife.
KEZI 9 News reached out to O’Rourke for further comment.
She said she did not want to comment solely on last night's meeting but said there have been other, ongoing instances of racial harassment.
She also noted she joined the meeting via Zoom and was unaware of who was in the room.