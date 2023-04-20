4J school board votes 5-1 to demolish old North Eugene High School building, sparking some frustration

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene School District 4J’s board voted Wednesday evening to demolish the old North Eugene High School building once construction on the new campus is complete. The vote left parents and advocates of the Yujin Gakuen Japanese Immersion School concerned about the institution's future.

Board members voted five to one to demolish the old building. The two key issues that factored into the decision were money and time.

The board had two options in front of them: spend $12 million to demolish the building and repurpose the land, or spend a minimum of $34 million to bring the building up to code and repurpose it for use by another entity.

4J Superintendent Andy Dey acknowledged the money for either option would be hard to come by.

"Whether North Eugene Stays or the existing North Eugene High School goes--we have very complex decisions to make," he said at the April 19 board meeting. "(Decisions) that are dependent on money that we currently do not have in reserves, money that we do not have in bond, money that we do not have access to."

An effort to try and postpone the decision for a future meeting was rejected. Board members said it was time to stop kicking the can down the road and make a decision on the contentious issue.

"I feel like saying (we would decide) 'in two weeks' is like that horrible thing you hear as a child when a parent says 'maybe,' and you're like 'what do you mean maybe? Just tell me,'" said School Board Chair Maya Rabasa. "For good reason, people have felt that they haven't heard it straight. And I feel like its the most respectful thing to do to say it straight."

Superintendent Dey said taking additional time could cost the district, as they owe the city of Eugene "system development charges." Those charges, he said, need to be paid before students can move into the new building.

"The longer we wait to pay those fees or make a public decision to remove the building, the longer it is until we can take occupancy of the building and move out," he said.

Board Member Gordon Lafer proposed the postponement, and later was the lone "no" vote on the move to demolish the old North Eugene building.

"I can't vote to make a decision tonight and we have to take a little more time -- put it off and try to provide complete transparency," he said at the meeting.

His concerns about transparency, he said, came from parents of Yujin Gakuen who spoke at the meeting. The school was relocated to Kelly Middle School in 2020 to make room for the new construction at North Eugene.

"I do not believe that co-location should continue," he said. "I believe that Kelly needs its own school and YG needs its own school. And YG needs a space in which it can grow."

Earlier talks planned for the immersion school to relocate into the old NEHS building, but the district said maintenance costs and the lack of field space compared to other 4J schools were factors in their decision. Advocates for Yujin Gakuen said during the North Eugene bond process, they were led to believe they would move into the building.

"We were told this would be temporary," Yujin Gakuen teacher Kelly Stroh said at the meeting. "Only three to five years. Three to five years would give enough time to build the new high school building. Once the new building was built, either Kelly Middle School or Yujin Gakuen could move into the old North Eugene building."

Alejandra Dayton graduated from North Eugene and previously volunteered at Yujin Gakuen in the early 2000's. She also sends her daughters to North Eugene and the Japanese Immersion School. She said the decision made by the board does nothing for the problems faced both by Yujin Gakuen and Kelly Middle School.

"It doesn't give YG a home," Dayton told KEZI 9 News. "It doesn't address the currently falling apart Kelly Middle School building -- that itself needs to be redone. And they provided last night absolutely zero answers for what could be done with us."

The school board acknowledged concerns for the immersion school’s future and said it would not table the subject. Options suggested by the board included moving Yujin Gakuen to either the Willard Swing School or the 4J administration building on Monroe.

Dayton said she is concerned Yujin Gakuen would move away from the North Eugene area, creating an issue of equitable education opportunities.

"We are asking for a home," she said. "We want a building. It doesn't need to be fancy. We don't need the sidewalks paved in gold. We need classrooms that can house our kids and give them a reasonable learning space where they're not crammed in like sardines in a can."

In a statement, School Board Chair Maya Rabasa said:

"Yesterday’s decision to raze the existing North Eugene High School was a difficult one. The connection to the existing building along with the pleas to find appropriate space for two impacted programs was not lost on any board member.

Ultimately, as school board members, we are charged with the important task of responsible stewardship of finite district resources. After a great deal of reflection, evaluation of input from our passionate community and study of the facts before us, the decision – albeit a heavy one – was the right decision.

That said, the board made it explicitly clear that while this closes a chapter on this singular location, the need to ensure the space for both Yujin Gakuen and Kelly Middle School to flourish as vibrant educational programs is not something that can continue to be delayed. As such the board has requested additional information, and a project plan to ensure community input and timely action steps to identify a different solution to support the programs."

An information session was held at the district’s April 12 meeting, where they received public feedback on what should be done with the old building.

The board scheduled an action item regarding Yujin Gakuen School and Kelly Middle School for their May 3 meeting.