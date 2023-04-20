4J school board votes 5-1 to demolish old North Eugene High School building

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene School District 4J’s board voted Wednesday evening to demolish the old North Eugene High School building once construction on the new campus is complete.

Board members voted five to one to demolish the old building, and some parents are upset by the decision. Many parents expressed concerns about the future of the Japanese Immersion School, Yujin Gakuen, that has since been relocated to Kelly Middle School.

Earlier talks planned for the immersion school to relocate into the old NEHS building, but the district said maintenance costs and the lack of field space compared to other 4J schools were factors in their decision.

The school board acknowledged concerns for the immersion school’s future and said it would not table the subject. Options suggested by the board included moving Yujin Gakuen to either the Willard Swing School or the 4J administration building on Monroe.

An information session was held at the district’s April 12 meeting, where they received public feedback on what should be done with the old building. The estimate to renovate the old NEHS building was $34 million, or about three times the cost of turning it into field space.

The district scheduled a decision on Yujin Gakuen’s relocation for their May 3 board meeting.

