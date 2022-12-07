4J school district programs get help from grants

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 6 to 9 ft at 8 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For
the Gale Warning, seas 6 to 11 ft at 11 seconds and south winds
25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM
PST this evening. Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM
PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 6 to 9 ft at 8 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For
the Gale Warning, seas 6 to 11 ft at 11 seconds and south winds
25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM
PST this evening. Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM
PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

4J school district programs get help from grants

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene School District 4J

EUGENE, Ore. -- From music, to cooking, to physical education, the Eugene Education Foundation has handed out more than $200,000 in grants to help fund programs in Eugene School District 4J.

The EEF handed out more than $204,000 in grants and more than $22,000 in urgent need support in fall of 2022 to a variety of programs in the 4J school district. The EEF said the funding is provided to ensure access to enrichment and quality education for all 4J students. Grants were awarded for literacy, STEM, art and music, social emotional learning, and physical education. Some other programs to benefit included a class that teaches simple cooking at Sheldon High School, marine biology field trips at Churchill High School, and a trip to the Eugene Symphony Orchestra’s Link Up concert in the spring for all third-graders in the district.

Another recipient was the band program at Kennedy Middle School. The director, Tyler Boorman, says funding has been essential to their program. It has allowed them to put on a musical, and have a choir program. Most recently, they’ve been able to buy new instruments.

“A lot of our instruments are way past their life span. They've been used heavily. Middle schoolers love them to death,” said Boorman. “The new instruments we've received from EEF allow students to reach their full potential and they really allow students to experience what they would be playing on if they choose to continue on down a path of music as a career.”

Recommended for you