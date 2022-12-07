4J school district programs get help from grants

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 6 to 9 ft at 8 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Gale Warning, seas 6 to 11 ft at 11 seconds and south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST this evening. Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&