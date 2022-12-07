4J school district programs get help from grants

EUGENE, Ore. -- From music, to cooking, to physical education, the Eugene Education Foundation has handed out more than $200,000 in grants to help fund programs in Eugene School District 4J.
The EEF handed out more than $204,000 in grants and more than $22,000 in urgent need support in fall of 2022 to a variety of programs in the 4J school district. The EEF said the funding is provided to ensure access to enrichment and quality education for all 4J students. Grants were awarded for literacy, STEM, art and music, social emotional learning, and physical education. Some other programs to benefit included a class that teaches simple cooking at Sheldon High School, marine biology field trips at Churchill High School, and a trip to the Eugene Symphony Orchestra’s Link Up concert in the spring for all third-graders in the district.
Another recipient was the band program at Kennedy Middle School. The director, Tyler Boorman, says funding has been essential to their program. It has allowed them to put on a musical, and have a choir program. Most recently, they’ve been able to buy new instruments.
“A lot of our instruments are way past their life span. They've been used heavily. Middle schoolers love them to death,” said Boorman. “The new instruments we've received from EEF allow students to reach their full potential and they really allow students to experience what they would be playing on if they choose to continue on down a path of music as a career.”