4J school district short on groundskeepers

EUGENE, Ore. --- Eugene School District 4J leaders are looking for help to staff their groundskeeping department amidst a shortage.

According to a district spokesperson, there is only one person responsible for removing the weeds at the more than 30 4J campuses. Due to this, they are looking for both volunteers and job candidates.

Parents and other members of the community have expressed concerns about the lack of upkeep at certain campuses.

Alyse Stone lives directly across the street from Cal Young Middle School. She said she hadn’t paid much attention to the weeds that are growing rather consistently on the front lawn. However, when she was informed the issue was tied into staffing shortages, Stone was understanding.

"We're all experiencing the same challenges with staffing. Whether you're in a restaurant, a store, or a school, patience is going to be the most important thing you can do,” Stone said.

Two weeks ago, a group of Sheldon football players and other students spent hours pulling weeds and picking up trash on school property. This sort of activity is a practice both 4J staff and community members hope becomes more common.

"If students want to volunteer I think that would be awesome. I think it's a great way for them to learn volunteer skills and the importance of volunteering,” Stone said.

There are a total of seven maintenance positions open. Check 4J's website here for more hiring information. 4J administration is currently offering a $1000 hiring bonus in addition to a $1000 retention bonus.