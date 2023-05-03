4J students walk and roll to school

EUGENE, Ore. – Students in Eugene walked and rolled to school Wednesday on bikes, skateboards, and their own two feet.
On May 3, dozens of students and parents with the Eugene School District 4J took part in an event that saw schools from all 50 states and more than 40 countries participate. Students and parents met up at the playground of the Academy of Technology and Arts and made their way to Adams Elementary about four-tenths of a mile away.
“I feel like it cuts down on the amount of pollution that's in the air from people driving cars to school, so that's very helpful,” said Jackson, a fifth-grade 4J student. “I'd probably say you'd really enjoy it and it feels really good to go fast. It might be fun having the air in your face, and you might just have fun learning to do something you've never learned to do.”
A record 24 schools in the 4J district took part. They got stickers and other small prizes for participating. Walk and Roll to School Day started in 1997 as a one-day event. Over the years, it’s become part of a movement for year-round safe routes to school.