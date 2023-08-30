$5 million in federal funding available for small forest landowners affected by 2020 wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has allocated $5 million in funding to a program for small forest landowners affected by the wildfires of 2020, according to Sustainable Northwest officials.
The conservation non-profit said that the USDA-funded program is being implemented by their organization and local partners to assist landowners affected by the Lionshead, Beachie Creek, Holiday Farm, Riverside, South Obenchain, and Archie Creek fires. The fires burned more than one million acres of forestland across the state, including more than 370,000 acres of privately owned land, Sustainable Northwest officials said.
The conservation agency said that funding will be available for five years and landowners can apply online for funds to help them recover, replant, and reduce the risk of future wildfires.
“This is a chance for small forest landowners to get the support they need to recover from the devastating 2020 Labor Day fires in western Oregon by replanting native trees, and helping make their land more resilient to future fires,” said Greg Houle, wildfire program manager for Sustainable Northwest.
The program helps Sustainable Northwest and their partners to provide financial assistance for reforestation work, provide native plant seedlings for replanting, help with wildfire risk reduction and response around homes and communities, and outreach to connect landowners for information sharing, officials said.
Sustainable Northwest said that the 2020 wildfires burned more than one million acres of forest in western Oregon and destroyed 6,000 homes, businesses, and structures. Evacuations displaced 50,000 people from their homes, and an Oregon Forest Resources Institute reported that the losses to Oregon’s forests totaled $5.9 billion, the non-profit said.
Landowners can find more information and see if they qualify by visiting Sustainable Northwest’s website.