50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, locals weigh in

EUGENE, Ore – January 22nd marks the 50 year anniversary of when abortion in the United State was made legal by a landmark supreme court case, Roe v. Wade.
But now, for the first time since 1973 the issue of abortion has been left for the States to regulate.
MORE: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Here in Oregon State law protects the right to an abortion.
Prior to the "Dobbs versus Jackson Women's Health Organization" decision, polls showed a majority of Americans were either pro-choice or could accept abortion with certain restrictions.
Many pro-choice people were not shy in voicing their opinions. KEZI 9 News spoke to several people in the downtown Eugene area, to hear their thoughts.
“It's dangerous to not have access to that. and I think it's going to affect especially lower income women because they are the ones who can't access it and rich women whose husbands are against it can go and get an abortion somewhere else if they absolutely need to," Moira Jans, a Eugene resident, said.
For most people, they said the right to choose what to do with a pregnancy is a private decision that usually involves a lot of factors. Another big reason, is economic.
They say many families do not have the resources to take care of a child and restricting their access to an abortion will hurt them.
“People here are just making ends meet and i know what that's like being a single parent, working yourself out you know to death basically to provide… we need to invest in people, not in particularly divisive issues,” Sandra Groen, another Eugene resident, said.
Others know people whose lives were saved because their pregnancy turned into a life threatening situation.
People who are pro-life told KEZI 9 News strong moral and religious beliefs were key reasons they choose to be pro-life.
RELATED: Supreme Court issues report on Dobbs leak but says it hasn't identified the leaker
Individuals who are pro-choice also felt the overturning of Roe versus Wade could begin a domino effect that comes after other rights, such as access to contraceptives.
Instead of restricting access to abortion, people who are pro-choice said a better way to preventing abortion in the first place is to expand healthcare and invest more into the social safety net.