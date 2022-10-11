80-foot-tall sequoia sculpture to be constructed at OSU campus

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A new sculpture is going up on the Oregon State University campus, where it will be suspended in mid-air for more than a year among three 80-year-old sequoia trees.
The sculpture, titled “Emeritus,” will be going up on the north side of OSU’s Memorial Union quad. It is constructed of more than 100,000 pieces of resin and Alaskan Yellow Cedar, and will look like a ghostly fourth sequoia. From below, visitors will be able to look up through its hollow trunk, which will be illuminated at night. The sculpture will be suspended from cushioned straps so the trees around it won’t be damaged.
Once it’s in place, researchers will use the sculpture as a jumping-off point to collect data about the environment. Forestry researchers will put equipment in the living trees to see which bird species visit the grove and measure the sequoias’ growth patterns over the changing seasons. The sculpture will be in place through December of 2023. It will then be taken down and reconfigured into a new piece of art that will go up in Anchorage, Alaska.