...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels ozone
pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower atmosphere in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality
to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday evening.

DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ

85% of Roseburg Public School District classrooms do not have central air conditioning, officials say

  • Updated
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The heat is causing problems in Roseburg classrooms because several of Roseburg Public School District classrooms do not have air conditioning. Officials said 85% of classrooms in the district do not have central air conditioning.

"It kind of is a concern because it's really like, people can suffer from heat stroke and stuff," said Crystal Michael, a parent of a Roseburg High School student.

She said she believes having air conditioning in the classroom while it's hot outside is important.

"It should be something they have at the bare minimum," Michael said.

In a statement, Jared Cordon, the superintendent of the Roseburg Public School District said the health, safety, and well-being of students and staff members is the district's highest priority.

"It is accurate that our school facilities are deficient in many ways, including our heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems," Cordon wrote.

The average age of the schools is over 70 years old, according to Cordon. 

"The district has attempted to address the need for HVAC repair and installation at all of our schools by raising funding through capital improvement bonds," Cordon wrote. "School bonds are the primary way for school districts in Oregon to raise funding for major building repairs and renovations, as the majority of local, state and federal funding for schools is intended to provide instruction and programs for students."

According to Cordon, the district has attempted to pass a capital improvement bond in both 2020 and 2022 including projects that addressed the major infrastructure needs of the district's buildings. Those needs included roofing, electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems.

He estimated the projects would cost about $37 million. The district plans to present voters a "much smaller" bond proposal in May to address these projects as well as urgent safety and security needs.

"With a school bond, we can install energy-efficient HVAC systems that provide a quality, long-term solution that individual air conditioning units in classrooms cannot," Cordon wrote. "HVAC systems not only address hot temperatures, but also air exchange for smoky air and disease mitigation, and effective heating during winter. The installation of air conditioning units in all of our aging and deteriorating school facilities is also not practical, as the burden on our current electrical system could lead to power outages and presents the possibly of electrical fires."

Before district-wide HVAC systems can be installed, Cordon wrote major upgrades major upgrades are needed to electrical systems and other infrastructure.

"In the meantime, we are working with staff on strategies for keeping classrooms cooler. We continue to house our medically fragile students in air-conditioned classrooms, and we continue to work with any individual who requests accommodations via ADA," Cordon wrote.

Cordon pointed out Roseburg Public Schools is one of many districts across the nation facing this issue. According to a contributor to a recently released report about the impacts of climate change on schools around the country, 60% of schools do not have air conditioning.

"All students and all school staff in every state deserve to learn and teach in environments that are not only safe and healthy but make the learning process joyful and meaningful for children. Our district is committed to making this happen in Roseburg, and we look forward to working with our community on long-term solutions," Cordon wrote.

