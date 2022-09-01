85% of Roseburg Public School District classrooms do not have central air conditioning, officials say

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The heat is causing problems in Roseburg classrooms because several of Roseburg Public School District classrooms do not have air conditioning. Officials said 85% of classrooms in the district do not have central air conditioning.
"It kind of is a concern because it's really like, people can suffer from heat stroke and stuff," said Crystal Michael, a parent of a Roseburg High School student.
She said she believes having air conditioning in the classroom while it's hot outside is important.
"It should be something they have at the bare minimum," Michael said.
In a statement, Jared Cordon, the superintendent of the Roseburg Public School District said the health, safety, and well-being of students and staff members is the district's highest priority.
"It is accurate that our school facilities are deficient in many ways, including our heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems," Cordon wrote.
The average age of the schools is over 70 years old, according to Cordon.
"The district has attempted to address the need for HVAC repair and installation at all of our schools by raising funding through capital improvement bonds," Cordon wrote. "School bonds are the primary way for school districts in Oregon to raise funding for major building repairs and renovations, as the majority of local, state and federal funding for schools is intended to provide instruction and programs for students."
According to Cordon, the district has attempted to pass a capital improvement bond in both 2020 and 2022 including projects that addressed the major infrastructure needs of the district's buildings. Those needs included roofing, electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems.
He estimated the projects would cost about $37 million. The district plans to present voters a "much smaller" bond proposal in May to address these projects as well as urgent safety and security needs.
"With a school bond, we can install energy-efficient HVAC systems that provide a quality, long-term solution that individual air conditioning units in classrooms cannot," Cordon wrote. "HVAC systems not only address hot temperatures, but also air exchange for smoky air and disease mitigation, and effective heating during winter. The installation of air conditioning units in all of our aging and deteriorating school facilities is also not practical, as the burden on our current electrical system could lead to power outages and presents the possibly of electrical fires."
Before district-wide HVAC systems can be installed, Cordon wrote major upgrades major upgrades are needed to electrical systems and other infrastructure.
"In the meantime, we are working with staff on strategies for keeping classrooms cooler. We continue to house our medically fragile students in air-conditioned classrooms, and we continue to work with any individual who requests accommodations via ADA," Cordon wrote.
Cordon pointed out Roseburg Public Schools is one of many districts across the nation facing this issue. According to a contributor to a recently released report about the impacts of climate change on schools around the country, 60% of schools do not have air conditioning.
"All students and all school staff in every state deserve to learn and teach in environments that are not only safe and healthy but make the learning process joyful and meaningful for children. Our district is committed to making this happen in Roseburg, and we look forward to working with our community on long-term solutions," Cordon wrote.