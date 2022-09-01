85% of Roseburg Public School District classrooms do not have central air conditioning, officials say

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY... The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM PDT Thursday. An Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels ozone pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower atmosphere in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday evening. DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include: 1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other alternative transportation. 2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling. 3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours. 4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers. 5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects. Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms worsen. Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to produce ozone and haze. Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later in the day. More information about air quality can be found at: www.swcleanair.gov www.oregon.gov/DEQ