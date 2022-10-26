911 outage in Springfield resolved

UPDATE: The 911 outage has been resolved. 911 service should be working normally.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The 911 network in Springfield temporarily suffered an outage, according to Springfield Police Department.
SPD tweeted at 9:20 a.m. on October 26 that a 911 network outage was affecting their service area. The police department said this might affect residents' ability to call 911 in the event of an emergency. Police say to report to the police department or nearest fire station if you can't dial 911 in an emergency.
SPRINGFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT We have been made aware of a 911 network outage affecting our service area. This could possibly affect community members' ability to call 911.
At about 10:25 a.m. the same day, officials reported that the outage had been fixed. Phone service workers fixed the outage in about an hour, officials said.
Eugene Police Department did not report any 911 outages in their service area.