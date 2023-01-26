93-year-old crochets hundreds of hats for charity

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Springfield families with kids in the hospital are getting a little extra help this winter season.
The Ronald McDonald House of Springfield puts together care packages for families going through the impossible challenge of having a child hospitalized. In the most recent round of packages, there’s going to be a special gift from one Eugene resident.
93-year-old Betty O’Hearn has spent the past few weeks crocheting hundreds of hats to donate to the charity on January 26. The hats, which took over an hour-and-a-half each to make, will be a part of care packages given to families with children in the hospital. O’Hearn says she started crocheting and knitting as a teenager, and spent decades making hats, wallets and other hand-made crafts as gifts for others, and as donations to churches, homeless shelters and cancer patients.
“I have a habit of, wherever I am, wherever I work -- at Christmas or Easter, I give something to everybody,” O’Hearn said. “I always have. -- Well, when you make a dozen, you've got to get rid of 11! That's a joke. I just like to help people.”
Even after making thousands of crafts, O’Hearn is still going strong. She says she’s already looking ahead to Easter and Christmas, and that she’s already got her next set of hand-made gifts put together and ready to be given away.