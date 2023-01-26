 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range
of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette
Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

93-year-old crochets hundreds of hats for charity

  • Updated
  • 0
Betty O'Hearn hands over handmade hats for charity

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Springfield families with kids in the hospital are getting a little extra help this winter season.

The Ronald McDonald House of Springfield puts together care packages for families going through the impossible challenge of having a child hospitalized. In the most recent round of packages, there’s going to be a special gift from one Eugene resident.

93-year-old Betty O’Hearn has spent the past few weeks crocheting hundreds of hats to donate to the charity on January 26. The hats, which took over an hour-and-a-half each to make, will be a part of care packages given to families with children in the hospital. O’Hearn says she started crocheting and knitting as a teenager, and spent decades making hats, wallets and other hand-made crafts as gifts for others, and as donations to churches, homeless shelters and cancer patients.

“I have a habit of, wherever I am, wherever I work -- at Christmas or Easter, I give something to everybody,” O’Hearn said. “I always have. -- Well, when you make a dozen, you've got to get rid of 11! That's a joke. I just like to help people.”

Betty O'Hearn, 93

Betty O'Hearn, 93

Even after making thousands of crafts, O’Hearn is still going strong. She says she’s already looking ahead to Easter and Christmas, and that she’s already got her next set of hand-made gifts put together and ready to be given away.

