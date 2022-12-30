A blast from the past -- time capsule found at PeaceHealth clinic

EUGENE, Ore. -- A time capsule containing medical memorabilia from 1992 was recently discovered in a storehouse off Hilyard Street used by PeaceHealth and opened earlier on Friday by three retired doctors.
PeaceHealth staff said they were surprised to find the time capsule back in October -- most didn’t even know it existed. The capsule, a metal cylinder bearing the legend “Eugene Clinic 1992 Time Capsule,” appears to have been created to mark the 70th anniversary of the Eugene Clinic, which merged with PeaceHealth Medical group in 1995. The capsule was opened on December 30, 2022, marking the 100-year anniversary of the Eugene Clinic. Dick Loescher, a retired doctor who used to work at the Eugene Clinic, shed some light on the history of the clinic.
“Eventually technology evolved and we couldn't' keep up with all the technology, and that's partly why Eugene Clinic ended up merging with Peacehealth,” Loescher said. “It was too hard to maintain technological advancements with a very small group.”
Three retired doctors opened the capsule to reveal a collection of outdated medical gear showing how far the field has advanced in 30 years. The capsule also included some more general relics of the time, including a globe, newspaper articles about Bill Clinton winning the presidency, a shirt from the time, and a big paper saying “Greetings from 1992” with several signatures.
“Things have changed of course,” said retired doctor Barry Jarvis. “It's a much bigger medical community now and there's not the same degree of camaraderie among staff, just because of, I think, sheer numbers. So, I guess it brings back those warm fuzzies for me.”