A celebration of life for a teenager that was killed in an accident

...GUSTY WINDS POSSIBLE LATER TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...

Low pressure strengthening along the coast near the Oregon and
California border will lift north-northeast across western Oregon
through early Sunday morning. This system appears to be developing
stronger than previously expected, and it may now have the
capability of bringing strong wind gusts to inland areas from
roughly Salem southward.

For the Willamette Valley roughly Salem southward, south to
southwesterly wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are expected. That said,
there is an outside chance that wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph could
occur between roughly 2 AM and 10 AM Sunday morning.

Southwesterly wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph now appear likely for
the Cascades and foothills of northern Oregon and Lane County
late tonight into Sunday, with stronger gusts up to 65 mph
possible for exposed terrain. As snow levels lower to around 3000
feet, these winds would combine with heavy snow, potentially
leading to treacherous conditions today in the Cascades.

Finally, the low pressure will move east of the Cascades,
maintaining strong and gusty winds for the Cascade crest. Westerly
winds will also increase through the central Columbia Gorge and
Hood River valley Sunday afternoon, with gusts up to 50 mph
possible in the central Columbia Gorge and higher portions of the
Hood River Valley.

Uncertainty is unusually high with this developing low and its
impacts, and the forecast is rapidly evolving. Stay tuned for
future updates, advisories, or warnings.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 8 to 11 ft at 12 seconds and
southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For
the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the
second Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 14 seconds and
northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM PST Sunday. Small Craft
Advisory, until 4 AM PST Sunday. Small Craft Advisory, from 1
PM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

A celebration of life for a teenager that was killed in an accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Photos of Chloe Parker Richmond

LEBANON, Ore.- Although many tears were shed, people also took moments to reflect on Chloe Parker Richmond's life at a memorial on Saturday afternoon.

Chloe was one of the four victims of a deadly car crash on Monday night.

MORE: Baby survives car crash that killed four, Oregon State Police say

Chloe's Shrine

At the memorial at Century Park in Lebanon, from 2:00 p.m. until about 4:00 p.m. many people gathered. A shrine was built and dedicated to her at the memorial complete with stuffed animals, flowers, and photos of Chloe throughout her life. Her happiest moments were on display for people to see. 

To the people close to her, Chloe was many things. She was described as a kind and strong soul. Her friends said she was an artist who had a heart of gold. According to some of her friends she loved seeing the Sun Rising in the East and Setting in the West. They'll remember her every time they look towards the Horizon.

Tears & Hugs

Her mother, Kirsten Richmond said, "I would just like to thank everyone that has been on social media about what has happened out here the other day. She was the light of everyone's lives and she would just want everyone that's out there that's involved in this that's a part of this her friends the family members of the other victims please can just everybody stop the negativity."

Chloe was also a loving daughter and a source of pride for her family and her teachers. 

Lebanon High School principal, Craig Swanson, told KEZI 9 News on Friday she had a promising future ahead. 

"The thing that I'm proud to say about her is been really working to try and get back on track to graduate. And we just finished the semester she's a senior we had one semester left and her efforts last semester along with some work experience just put her on an on track to graduate status," Swanson said. 

With somber undertones, people were also there to share happy memories.

Family Members & Friends talking

There was music playing and people danced their anguish away. Friends and family also had moments to share their memories of her and laugh.

A procession of cars also came by century park, honking their horns to honor her. Chloe was described as a kind and strong soul, Richmond's mother would also like to extend that kindness to the other victims and their families.

"I do have very strong feelings and condolences towards the other folks the other families that were involved. My prayers are with you so hopefully someday we can get through this and just remember the good things, the wonderful things the happy loving things about the members that we've lost," she said. 

For the people that loved her she was gone way to soon. It's important to mention again, Chloe's family advises people to always drive safe because it only takes one mistake and everything can change in an instant. 

