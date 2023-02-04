A celebration of life for a teenager that was killed in an accident

LEBANON, Ore.- Although many tears were shed, people also took moments to reflect on Chloe Parker Richmond's life at a memorial on Saturday afternoon.
Chloe was one of the four victims of a deadly car crash on Monday night.
At the memorial at Century Park in Lebanon, from 2:00 p.m. until about 4:00 p.m. many people gathered. A shrine was built and dedicated to her at the memorial complete with stuffed animals, flowers, and photos of Chloe throughout her life. Her happiest moments were on display for people to see.
To the people close to her, Chloe was many things. She was described as a kind and strong soul. Her friends said she was an artist who had a heart of gold. According to some of her friends she loved seeing the Sun Rising in the East and Setting in the West. They'll remember her every time they look towards the Horizon.
Her mother, Kirsten Richmond said, "I would just like to thank everyone that has been on social media about what has happened out here the other day. She was the light of everyone's lives and she would just want everyone that's out there that's involved in this that's a part of this her friends the family members of the other victims please can just everybody stop the negativity."
Chloe was also a loving daughter and a source of pride for her family and her teachers.
Lebanon High School principal, Craig Swanson, told KEZI 9 News on Friday she had a promising future ahead.
"The thing that I'm proud to say about her is been really working to try and get back on track to graduate. And we just finished the semester she's a senior we had one semester left and her efforts last semester along with some work experience just put her on an on track to graduate status," Swanson said.
With somber undertones, people were also there to share happy memories.
There was music playing and people danced their anguish away. Friends and family also had moments to share their memories of her and laugh.
A procession of cars also came by century park, honking their horns to honor her. Chloe was described as a kind and strong soul, Richmond's mother would also like to extend that kindness to the other victims and their families.
"I do have very strong feelings and condolences towards the other folks the other families that were involved. My prayers are with you so hopefully someday we can get through this and just remember the good things, the wonderful things the happy loving things about the members that we've lost," she said.
For the people that loved her she was gone way to soon. It's important to mention again, Chloe's family advises people to always drive safe because it only takes one mistake and everything can change in an instant.