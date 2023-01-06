A downtown connection to the Eugene riverfront to be constructed

EUGENE, Ore – There's already a lot of activity at the downtown riverfront in Eugene, thanks in part to a new park completed a few months ago.
Officials with the city say they have a number of other projects lined up for the riverfront. They said multi-family housing is already under construction. Officials also believe that, when completed, the new riverfront will host a number of restaurants and shops for people to swing by. A plaza is currently being designed and construction is expected to begin in 2024. Chief architect Emily Proudfoot says it's been helped along by feedback from the community.
"We did some public outreach this summer and really got some great new feedback on what people are looking for, what they wanted to do with the Plaza," Proudfoot said. "We're really envisioning it to be a super family-friendly place to hold events."
The construction developers, Atkins Dame Incorporated, have been busy working with the city of Eugene. Their efforts have focused mainly on creating new areas for the public to visit, including a plaza and a new park. But officials say the real development is about to begin, including housing, restaurants and shops. Officials like Amanda D’Souza, Acting Development Programs Manager for the City of Eugene, say the goal is to bring dollars to the area and bleed into the downtown core.
"They'll be a couple commercial businesses located here. The steam plant is going to have some commercial activity when it's redeveloped in the next few years," D'Souza said. "We're really excited to see the economic activity that spurs out of these redevelopment efforts."
For Eugene residents like Sherryl and Fred Lockhart, they see this as a victory for the community.
"The people are already here, the rivers here are a way to kind of control the interaction and have it be a positive thing for the community," said Sherryl.
"I think it's fantastic, I think it's long overdue," said Fred. "Like Sherryl says, it draws people down to the riverfront"
The new park is just a start. Local business owners believe they'll see a boost with better foot traffic.
"I think it can only mean a benefit," said Neil Bailey, Assistant Manager of Will Leather Goods. "I think it's going to be hopefully a boom for our local downtown business community here."
"It's pretty exciting how this new development might bring in more shops and in turn more customers," said Lillie Schrock, a manager at Run Hub Northwest.
Many people say the river was underutilized for a long time. They feel now with development more people will have a more personal connection with it.